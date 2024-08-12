Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson Oregon retirement ceremony BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne and 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    BROLL of retirement ceremony held in Medford, Ore. for Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Hokanson retired after 38 years of honorable and faithful military service, holding numerous high-level positions during his career to include serving as the adjutant general for Oregon, director of the Army National Guard and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

    SOT 1 00:55 - Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees, former Adjutant General, Oregon

    SOT 2 01:09 - Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934310
    VIRIN: 240817-A-LM216-7765
    Filename: DOD_110514166
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson Oregon retirement ceremony BROLL, by MAJ Wayne Clyne and 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon, Hokanson, CNGB, National Guard, Adjutant General, ORNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download