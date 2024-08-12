Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson Oregon retirement ceremony BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BROLL of retirement ceremony held in Medford, Ore. for Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Hokanson retired after 38 years of honorable and faithful military service, holding numerous high-level positions during his career to include serving as the adjutant general for Oregon, director of the Army National Guard and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.



SOT 1 00:55 - Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees, former Adjutant General, Oregon



SOT 2 01:09 - Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau