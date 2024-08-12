Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU conducts FARP exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. A FARP extends the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow rearming and refueling of the aircraft without having to return to a forward operating base. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934301
    VIRIN: 240810-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110513881
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts FARP exercise, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    PPE
    Refuel
    Exercise
    AH-1Z Viper
    Pit stop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download