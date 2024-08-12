U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. A FARP extends the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow rearming and refueling of the aircraft without having to return to a forward operating base. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934301
|VIRIN:
|240810-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110513881
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU conducts FARP exercise, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS
