Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU Cherry Pickers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen conduct medical drills aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 7, 2024. The drills were conducted to evaluate corpsmen and ship surgeons’ response-and-triage tactics while providing medical care in a variety of simulated scenarios underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934300
    VIRIN: 240807-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110513863
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Cherry Pickers, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    X-ray
    Surgeon
    Triage
    TCCC
    CLB-31
    ERC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download