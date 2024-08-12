Exercise Northern Lightning 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pilots from the U.S. Air Force 180th Fighter Wing and U.S. Marines 112th Marine Fighter Attack Squadron participated in exercise Northern Lightning alongside members of the 178th Civil Engineer Squadron on Aug. 15, 2024 at Volk Field, Wisconsin. Northern Lightning provides units the opportunity to experience tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training in a Joint and Multinational environment. (Video By U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Simpson)