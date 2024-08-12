Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Northern Lightning 2024

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    Pilots from the U.S. Air Force 180th Fighter Wing and U.S. Marines 112th Marine Fighter Attack Squadron participated in exercise Northern Lightning alongside members of the 178th Civil Engineer Squadron on Aug. 15, 2024 at Volk Field, Wisconsin. Northern Lightning provides units the opportunity to experience tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training in a Joint and Multinational environment. (Video By U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 17:36
