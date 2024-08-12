Who: Sgt. Ryan Meglio, 13B, Fires Center of Excellence
What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The FCoE Squad went through multiple Squad Training Exercises with various team-centered combat tasks.
When: Aug. 17, 2024
Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934292
|VIRIN:
|240817-D-NR812-5535
|PIN:
|04
|Filename:
|DOD_110513789
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|LYNDHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Squad Lanes - B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.