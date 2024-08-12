123rd Air Control Squadron Provides Battlespace Management at Northern Lightning

U.S. Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, set up and maintain network connections and power production capabilities during exercise Northern Lightning, Aug. 5-15, on Volk Field, Wisconsin. The 123rd Air Control Squadron integrated with the 128th Air Control Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, to provide air control services during Northern Lightning. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934287
|VIRIN:
|240814-Z-LB784-8242
|Filename:
|DOD_110513741
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
