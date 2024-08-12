Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123rd Air Control Squadron Provides Battlespace Management at Northern Lightning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, set up and maintain network connections and power production capabilities during exercise Northern Lightning, Aug. 5-15, on Volk Field, Wisconsin. The 123rd Air Control Squadron integrated with the 128th Air Control Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, to provide air control services during Northern Lightning. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934287
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-LB784-8242
    Filename: DOD_110513741
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Air Control Squadron Provides Battlespace Management at Northern Lightning, by SSgt Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Control Squadron
    air control
    National Guard
    gpc
    Northern Lightning
    Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download