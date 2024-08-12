Air National Guard Civil Engineers and Firefighters Train at Northern Lightning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard firefighters and civil engineers from the 178th Wing and 115th Fighter Wing perform rapid airfield damage response and fire rescue training during exercise Northern Lightning Aug. 5-15 on Volk Field, Wisconsin. RADR training at Northern Lightning allows Airmen to practice for airfield recovery in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)