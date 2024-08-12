Air National Guard Civil Engineers and Firefighters Train at Northern Lightning

U.S. Air National Guard firefighters and civil engineers from the 178th Wing and 115th Fighter Wing perform rapid airfield damage response and fire rescue training during exercise Northern Lightning Aug. 5-15 on Volk Field, Wisconsin. RADR training at Northern Lightning allows Airmen to practice for airfield recovery in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)
08.16.2024
08.17.2024
|B-Roll
|934286
|240816-Z-LB784-7938
|DOD_110513740
|00:03:15
VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
