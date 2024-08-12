Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Civil Engineers and Firefighters Train at Northern Lightning

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard firefighters and civil engineers from the 178th Wing and 115th Fighter Wing perform rapid airfield damage response and fire rescue training during exercise Northern Lightning Aug. 5-15 on Volk Field, Wisconsin. RADR training at Northern Lightning allows Airmen to practice for airfield recovery in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934286
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-LB784-7938
    Filename: DOD_110513740
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Civil Engineers and Firefighters Train at Northern Lightning, by SSgt Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighters
    National Guard
    gpc
    Northern Lightning
    RADR

