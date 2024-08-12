U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311 and U.S. Air Force 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin National Guard, train during exercise Northern Lightning, Aug. 5-15, on Volk Field, Wisconsin. The F-35 can integrate with the F-16 to provide enhanced air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934285
|VIRIN:
|240815-Z-LB784-3523
|Filename:
|DOD_110513733
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Lightning II Aircraft Train at Northern Lightning, by SSgt Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
