    F-35 Lightning II Aircraft Train at Northern Lightning

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311 and U.S. Air Force 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin National Guard, train during exercise Northern Lightning, Aug. 5-15, on Volk Field, Wisconsin. The F-35 can integrate with the F-16 to provide enhanced air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 14:51
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

