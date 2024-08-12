U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, train during exercise Northern Lightning Aug. 5-14, at Volk Field, Wisconsin. The F-16 is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934284
|VIRIN:
|240816-Z-LB784-4810
|Filename:
|DOD_110513731
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft Train During Northern Lightning (B-Roll), by SSgt Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
