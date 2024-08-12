Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft Train During Northern Lightning (B-Roll)

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, train during exercise Northern Lightning Aug. 5-14, at Volk Field, Wisconsin. The F-16 is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934284
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-LB784-4810
    Filename: DOD_110513731
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft Train During Northern Lightning (B-Roll), by SSgt Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    gpc
    Northern Lightning
    180th ANG
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

