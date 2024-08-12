Herk Nation Legacy Monument Pt. 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934282" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Please join us for the dedication ceremony of the Herk Nation Legacy Monument. This award was established to recognize and honor past members of Herk Nation who have reached the highest levels of public service, in either a uniformed or civilian capacity.