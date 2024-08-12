Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMMDA Military Health System Research Symposium Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is slated to attend the Military Health System Research Symposium Aug. 26 - Aug. 29, 2024, in Kissimmee, Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934276
    VIRIN: 240817-A-PJ332-1002
    Filename: DOD_110513563
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA Military Health System Research Symposium Teaser, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    development
    medical materiel
    military science
    military research
    USAMMDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download