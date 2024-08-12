USS Boxer Underway Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A message to our family and friends from USS Boxer’s Commanding Officer and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Commanding Officer aboard America’s Golden Gator as we operate in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)