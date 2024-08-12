Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer Underway Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A message to our family and friends from USS Boxer’s Commanding Officer and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Commanding Officer aboard America’s Golden Gator as we operate in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 04:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 934258
    VIRIN: 240817-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110513436
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Underway Update, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Marines
    LHD4
    15MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download