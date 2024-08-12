A message to our family and friends from USS Boxer’s Commanding Officer and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Commanding Officer aboard America’s Golden Gator as we operate in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 04:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|934258
|VIRIN:
|240817-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110513436
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Boxer Underway Update, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.