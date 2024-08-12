Feature Video: North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force demonstrate their cooperability at Southern Accord’s conclusion (Clean Copy)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard team with the Botswana Defence Force to conduct a military demonstration showcasing their joint partnership and cooperability during exercise Southern Accord 2024 at Shoshong, Botswana on Aug. 15, 2024. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. O’Brien, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 252nd Armor Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, shared his experience in working with the Botswana Defence Force on conducting urban operations. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)