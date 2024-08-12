U.S. Army Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard and the Botswana Defence Force conduct a military demonstration during the closing ceremony of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 15, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934256
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-KT680-3428
|Filename:
|DOD_110513405
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SHOSHONG, BW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BROLL: US, Botswana conduct military demonstration during closing ceremony of Southern Accord 2024, by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
