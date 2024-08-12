U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Martin, 923A (Petroleum Systems Technician) of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) interview during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault and forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations on Aug. 14, 2024, at Tunica Air Center, Mississippi.
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a large-scale, long-range (L2A2) Air Assault in support of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-10 rotation at Fort Johnson, La. Large-scale, long-range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 23:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934255
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-HR590-7183
|Filename:
|DOD_110513300
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|TUNICA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, L2A2-CW2 Martin (Petroleum Systems Technician) Tunica Air Center, by CPT Tevin Radford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.