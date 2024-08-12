Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    L2A2-CW2 Martin (Petroleum Systems Technician) Tunica Air Center

    TUNICA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Capt. Tevin Radford 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Martin, 923A (Petroleum Systems Technician) of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) interview during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault and forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations on Aug. 14, 2024, at Tunica Air Center, Mississippi.

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a large-scale, long-range (L2A2) Air Assault in support of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-10 rotation at Fort Johnson, La. Large-scale, long-range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 23:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934255
    VIRIN: 240814-A-HR590-7183
    Filename: DOD_110513300
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: TUNICA, MISSISSIPPI, US

    L2A2

