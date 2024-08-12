U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|08.16.2024
|08.16.2024 22:10
|B-Roll
|00:04:20
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
This work, B-2s arrive for BTF in Australian b-roll package, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
