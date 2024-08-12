A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft arrived in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934251
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-SZ986-9239
|Filename:
|DOD_110513254
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 arrives in support of an Australian BTF, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.