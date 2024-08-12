7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





To finish off the Week of the Bayonet, 1-2 SBCT and 2-2 SBCT re-patched to the 7th Infantry Division shoulder insignia on Aug. 16, 2024 to reflect their alignment. This re-patching signifies the pride, shared history and the united future of the division. This historic event honors the extensive legacy, creates a stronger and more unified force and brings us closer together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck)