    7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    7th Infantry Division

    To finish off the Week of the Bayonet, 1-2 SBCT and 2-2 SBCT re-patched to the 7th Infantry Division shoulder insignia on Aug. 16, 2024 to reflect their alignment. This re-patching signifies the pride, shared history and the united future of the division. This historic event honors the extensive legacy, creates a stronger and more unified force and brings us closer together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934241
    VIRIN: 240816-A-IX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110513051
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

