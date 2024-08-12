Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad complete a weapons training exercise Aug. 16, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence conduct various ranges.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934239
    VIRIN: 240816-A-JA380-4843
    Filename: DOD_110513045
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAICoE
    TRADOC Best Squad

