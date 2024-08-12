During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad complete a 12-mile ruck march Aug. 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934238
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-JA380-5776
|Filename:
|DOD_110513043
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.