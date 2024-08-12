TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 6 Weapons Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Spc. Andrew Burgess and Staff Sgt. Brandon Ratliff, with Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, qualify with the M2 .50 machine gun during Weapons Lanes on day six of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.