Spc. Andrew Burgess and Staff Sgt. Brandon Ratliff, with Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, qualify with the M2 .50 machine gun during Weapons Lanes on day six of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934234
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-XZ156-2534
|Filename:
|DOD_110512927
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 6 Weapons Lanes, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.