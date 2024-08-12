Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 6 Weapons Lanes

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Andrew Burgess and Staff Sgt. Brandon Ratliff, with Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, qualify with the M2 .50 machine gun during Weapons Lanes on day six of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934234
    VIRIN: 240816-A-XZ156-2534
    Filename: DOD_110512927
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

