    Team Charlie West Performs air proficiency training at Maclaughin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.V. July 10, 2024.

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing load heavy training pallets aboard C-130J-30 Super Hercules in preparation for airlift proficiency training. Airmen conduct continuous and regular training in order to improve skills that support and benefit state and nation missions.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934222
    VIRIN: 240710-F-OM884-4155
    Filename: DOD_110512592
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charlie West Performs air proficiency training at Maclaughin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.V. July 10, 2024., by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heavy
    130AW
    C-130J-30
    Charlie West

