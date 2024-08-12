Soldiers from the 300th Chemical Company, 355th Medical Company (Area Support) (MCAS), and local authorities participated in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) exercise scenario to test their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in reconnaissance, decontamination and triage patients during an imminent biological attack at Morgantown, W. Va, Aug 8-9, 2024. Five organizations, including UASRNORTH, WVU Medicine, the fire department, the police department, and MECCA-911, supported the CBRN exercise.
CBRN Soldiers were crucial in detecting, identifying, and responding to biological threats. They deployed detection equipment to monitor for airborne pathogens, collect and analyze samples, and assess the extent of contamination. In addition, 355th MCAS Soldiers provided medical support during the CBRN exercise scenario. MCAS Soldiers' collaboration involved setting decontamination stations, treating casualties exposed to hazardous materials, and ensuring the health and safety of personnel engaged in CBRN missions.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934220
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-BL167-1030
|Filename:
|DOD_110512583
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 300th CBRN Exercise Scenario Aug 2024, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense