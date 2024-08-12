Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    300th CBRN Exercise Scenario Aug 2024

    MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers from the 300th Chemical Company, 355th Medical Company (Area Support) (MCAS), and local authorities participated in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) exercise scenario to test their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in reconnaissance, decontamination and triage patients during an imminent biological attack at Morgantown, W. Va, Aug 8-9, 2024. Five organizations, including UASRNORTH, WVU Medicine, the fire department, the police department, and MECCA-911, supported the CBRN exercise.

    CBRN Soldiers were crucial in detecting, identifying, and responding to biological threats. They deployed detection equipment to monitor for airborne pathogens, collect and analyze samples, and assess the extent of contamination. In addition, 355th MCAS Soldiers provided medical support during the CBRN exercise scenario. MCAS Soldiers' collaboration involved setting decontamination stations, treating casualties exposed to hazardous materials, and ensuring the health and safety of personnel engaged in CBRN missions.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

