300th CBRN Exercise Scenario Aug 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 300th Chemical Company, 355th Medical Company (Area Support) (MCAS), and local authorities participated in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) exercise scenario to test their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in reconnaissance, decontamination and triage patients during an imminent biological attack at Morgantown, W. Va, Aug 8-9, 2024. Five organizations, including UASRNORTH, WVU Medicine, the fire department, the police department, and MECCA-911, supported the CBRN exercise.



CBRN Soldiers were crucial in detecting, identifying, and responding to biological threats. They deployed detection equipment to monitor for airborne pathogens, collect and analyze samples, and assess the extent of contamination. In addition, 355th MCAS Soldiers provided medical support during the CBRN exercise scenario. MCAS Soldiers' collaboration involved setting decontamination stations, treating casualties exposed to hazardous materials, and ensuring the health and safety of personnel engaged in CBRN missions.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)