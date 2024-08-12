Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dauphin Island Restoration Project

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Aerial view of the Dauphin Island Restoration project, showcasing the newly constructed rock breakwaters along the Dauphin Island Causeway. These structures are vital in protecting the island's shoreline and preserving its natural habitat. The dredge material used for this project is sourced from the Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening project. (Video Courtesy of Mobile County and Moffatt Nichol)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934213
    VIRIN: 240816-A-JC415-3869
    Filename: DOD_110512457
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dauphin Island Causeway Shoreline Restoration supplied by Mobile Harbor Dredging Project

    USACE
    Mobile District
    Mobile Harbor

