Aerial view of the Dauphin Island Restoration project, showcasing the newly constructed rock breakwaters along the Dauphin Island Causeway. These structures are vital in protecting the island's shoreline and preserving its natural habitat. The dredge material used for this project is sourced from the Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening project. (Video Courtesy of Mobile County and Moffatt Nichol)