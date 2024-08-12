Aerial view of the Dauphin Island Restoration project, showcasing the newly constructed rock breakwaters along the Dauphin Island Causeway. These structures are vital in protecting the island's shoreline and preserving its natural habitat. The dredge material used for this project is sourced from the Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening project. (Video Courtesy of Mobile County and Moffatt Nichol)
|08.16.2024
|08.16.2024 15:43
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
Dauphin Island Causeway Shoreline Restoration supplied by Mobile Harbor Dredging Project
