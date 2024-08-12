Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conducts ACV launch, recovery drills

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, operate Amphibious Combat Vehicles during launch and recovery drills with the USS Germantown (LSD 42), a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 7-9, 2024. The sustainment drills allowed the Marines to increase their proficiency in amphibious maneuvering by practicing launch and recovery procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
