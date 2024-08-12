B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conducts ACV launch, recovery drills

U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, operate Amphibious Combat Vehicles during launch and recovery drills with the USS Germantown (LSD 42), a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 7-9, 2024. The sustainment drills allowed the Marines to increase their proficiency in amphibious maneuvering by practicing launch and recovery procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)
|08.09.2024
|08.16.2024 15:52
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
