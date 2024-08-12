4th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Brigade, conduct aerial gunnery weapons training and combat readiness.

4th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conducts aerial gunnery weapons training and combat readiness at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 29, 2024. The aerial gunnery exercise enhanced combat readiness, sharpened mission-essential skills, and ensured weapons proficiency. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)
|07.31.2024
|08.16.2024 14:25
|B-Roll
|934207
|240731-A-SE565-3001
|DOD_110512331
|00:07:39
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|3
|3
