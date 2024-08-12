Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Brigade, conduct aerial gunnery weapons training and combat readiness.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Robert Spaulding 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    4th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conducts aerial gunnery weapons training and combat readiness at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 29, 2024. The aerial gunnery exercise enhanced combat readiness, sharpened mission-essential skills, and ensured weapons proficiency. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Robert Spaulding)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934207
    VIRIN: 240731-A-SE565-3001
    Filename: DOD_110512331
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    4th Infantry Division
    AH-64 Apache
    4CAB
    aerial gunnery
    4-4 AHB

