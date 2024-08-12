167th Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise validation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from Alpha Battery, 5-113th Field Artillery Battalion, North Carolina National Guard, is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing, unloaded and fired at Holland Drop Zone, Vass, North Carolina, Apr. 20, 2024, as part of a live fire exercise during exercise Sentry Unicorn 2024. Held in tandem with the West Virginia National Guard Sentry Storm exercise, Sentry Unicorn 2024 served as a Readiness Exercise Validation to gauge the wing’s self-assessment capabilities. A team of 20 Air Mobility Command inspectors observed the 167th Inspector General’s Wing Inspection Team (WIT) as the WIT assessed the Airmen executing mission-essential tasks in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)