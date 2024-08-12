Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    167th Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise validation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from Alpha Battery, 5-113th Field Artillery Battalion, North Carolina National Guard, is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing, unloaded and fired at Holland Drop Zone, Vass, North Carolina, Apr. 20, 2024, as part of a live fire exercise during exercise Sentry Unicorn 2024. Held in tandem with the West Virginia National Guard Sentry Storm exercise, Sentry Unicorn 2024 served as a Readiness Exercise Validation to gauge the wing’s self-assessment capabilities. A team of 20 Air Mobility Command inspectors observed the 167th Inspector General’s Wing Inspection Team (WIT) as the WIT assessed the Airmen executing mission-essential tasks in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934199
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-WS080-2001
    Filename: DOD_110512194
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise validation, by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167th AW
    Sentry Storm
    Sentry Unicorn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download