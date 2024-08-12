A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from Alpha Battery, 5-113th Field Artillery Battalion, North Carolina National Guard, is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing, unloaded and fired at Holland Drop Zone, Vass, North Carolina, Apr. 20, 2024, as part of a live fire exercise during exercise Sentry Unicorn 2024. Held in tandem with the West Virginia National Guard Sentry Storm exercise, Sentry Unicorn 2024 served as a Readiness Exercise Validation to gauge the wing’s self-assessment capabilities. A team of 20 Air Mobility Command inspectors observed the 167th Inspector General’s Wing Inspection Team (WIT) as the WIT assessed the Airmen executing mission-essential tasks in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934199
|VIRIN:
|240420-Z-WS080-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110512194
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 167th Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise validation, by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.