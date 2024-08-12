Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EARL VR Trainer interview with 1st Lt. Joshua Byrd

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Interview with B-52 Formal Training Unit student pilot, 1st Lt. Joshua Byrd, about his experience with the Experiential Air Refuelling Lightweight Simulator (EARL).

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 12:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934182
    VIRIN: 240812-F-YH293-1003
    Filename: DOD_110511941
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARL VR Trainer interview with 1st Lt. Joshua Byrd, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EARL
    FTU
    307th Bomb Wing

