    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EARL VR Trainer interview-1st Lt. Erik Kasmierowicz

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Interview with B-52 Formal Training Unit student pilot, 1st Lt. Erik Kasmierowicz about his experience with the Experiential Air Refuelling Lightweight Simulator (EARL).

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 12:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934181
    VIRIN: 240812-F-YH293-1002
    Filename: DOD_110511936
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARL VR Trainer interview-1st Lt. Erik Kasmierowicz, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EARL
    FTU
    307th Bomb Wing

