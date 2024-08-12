Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EARL VR Trainer

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit student pilots train on the Experiential Air Refuelling Lightweight Simulator (EARL) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 12, 2024. The virtual reality trainer helps student pilots prepare for their first in-air refueling, a critical strategic component of the B-52's global capabilities.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934178
    VIRIN: 240812-F-YH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_110511916
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    EARL
    307th Bomb Wing
    B-52 FTU

