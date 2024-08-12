EARL VR Trainer

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit student pilots train on the Experiential Air Refuelling Lightweight Simulator (EARL) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 12, 2024. The virtual reality trainer helps student pilots prepare for their first in-air refueling, a critical strategic component of the B-52's global capabilities.
|08.16.2024
|08.16.2024 11:50
|B-Roll
|934178
|240812-F-YH293-1001
|DOD_110511916
|00:00:57
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
