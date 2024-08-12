Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The National Guard - 387 Years of Service

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Since Dec. 13, 1636, the National Guard has stood as a symbol of resilience, service and unwavering commitment to our nation. Join us in honoring this remarkable institution, a cornerstone of our national defense and a source of inspiration for generations to come. This celebration is not just about marking another year; it's a tribute to the men and women who have stood tall, facing adversity with courage, and showcasing the true meaning of service to others. The National Guard has become an integral part of our nation's history, a living testament to the values that make our country strong. To the National Guard - thank you for 387 years of dedication, sacrifice and being the embodiment of Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934172
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110511836
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    National Guard
    Citizen Soldiers
    Always Ready
    Always There
    Citizen Airmen

