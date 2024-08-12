The National Guard - 387 Years of Service

Since Dec. 13, 1636, the National Guard has stood as a symbol of resilience, service and unwavering commitment to our nation. Join us in honoring this remarkable institution, a cornerstone of our national defense and a source of inspiration for generations to come. This celebration is not just about marking another year; it's a tribute to the men and women who have stood tall, facing adversity with courage, and showcasing the true meaning of service to others. The National Guard has become an integral part of our nation's history, a living testament to the values that make our country strong. To the National Guard - thank you for 387 years of dedication, sacrifice and being the embodiment of Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
