U.S. Army combat medic specialists with the 437th Medical Company, 145 Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 2nd Medical Brigade, California Army National Guard train using a vital detecting drone during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dillard)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934169
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-QF219-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110511729
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Medical Company Combat Medic Specialists Drone Training, by A1C Danielle Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
