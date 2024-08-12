Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mr. Jack Doutrich, Senior Foreign Political Advisor to the Commander, NORAD & USNORTHCOM, Retirement Ceremony.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Mr. Jack Doutrich, Senior Foreign Political Advisor to the Commander, NORAD & USNORTHCOM, Retirement Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934165
    VIRIN: 240809-D-NH566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110511681
    Length: 01:05:41
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Jack Doutrich, Senior Foreign Political Advisor to the Commander, NORAD & USNORTHCOM, Retirement Ceremony., by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    NORTHCOM
    Colorado Springs
    Peterson SFB
    Jack Doutrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download