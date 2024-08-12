Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young, Wolf Pack Battalion, University of Nevada, Reno shares why he wants to commission in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024. Young has always felt a calling to join the U.S. Army and wants to become a ranger during his time in the military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934163
    VIRIN: 240807-A-NH875-4793
    Filename: DOD_110511616
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    ROTC
    Why I Serve
    CTLT
    Fort Cavazos
    ValueofService

