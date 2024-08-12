Why I Serve Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934163" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young, Wolf Pack Battalion, University of Nevada, Reno shares why he wants to commission in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024. Young has always felt a calling to join the U.S. Army and wants to become a ranger during his time in the military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)