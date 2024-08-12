U.S. Army Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young, Wolf Pack Battalion, University of Nevada, Reno shares why he wants to commission in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024. Young has always felt a calling to join the U.S. Army and wants to become a ranger during his time in the military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|934163
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-NH875-4793
|Filename:
|DOD_110511616
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve Cadet Nathaniel Reese Young, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.