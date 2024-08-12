Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Ottinger discusses the benefits of Army Reserve service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reservist SFC Ottinger discusses the benefits of Army Reserve service during OCT (observer, controller, trainer) training for CSTX 24-02.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 09:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934159
    VIRIN: 240805-A-JH149-3690
    Filename: DOD_110511455
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Ottinger discusses the benefits of Army Reserve service, by SSG Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #86td2402 #86tdblackhawks #FortMcCoy #USarmyReserve #USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download