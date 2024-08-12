Radio Around the Region: Humphreys INSCOM security on reporting suspicious activities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trom Myatt and Liv Mingo, security operations specialists for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, speak to Senior Airman Darius Frazier, a broadcaster "DJ Dare Bear" assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 24, 2024. Myatt and Mingo spoke about the INSCOM Security Operations Center as well as requirements for reporting suspicious activities and the implications for not reporting them. (DoD video by Hana Pong)