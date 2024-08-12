Trom Myatt and Liv Mingo, security operations specialists for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, speak to Senior Airman Darius Frazier, a broadcaster "DJ Dare Bear" assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 24, 2024. Myatt and Mingo spoke about the INSCOM Security Operations Center as well as requirements for reporting suspicious activities and the implications for not reporting them. (DoD video by Hana Pong)
Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 01:45
Category:
|Package
VIRIN:
|240724-O-ZW031-1001
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|KR
This work, Radio Around the Region: Humphreys INSCOM security on reporting suspicious activities, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
