    Radio Around the Region: Humphreys INSCOM security on reporting suspicious activities

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Trom Myatt and Liv Mingo, security operations specialists for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, speak to Senior Airman Darius Frazier, a broadcaster "DJ Dare Bear" assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 24, 2024. Myatt and Mingo spoke about the INSCOM Security Operations Center as well as requirements for reporting suspicious activities and the implications for not reporting them. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 01:45
    Location: KR

    Security
    U.S. Army
    Camp Humphreys
    INSCOM
    suspicious activities

