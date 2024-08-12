Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines embark, operate from HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock

    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, embark MV-22B Ospreys on HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock at Townsville, QLD, Australia, Aug. 7-9, 2024. Marines with VMM-268 (Rein.) operated from HMAS Canberra to support unit level training, joint flight operations with Australian Army, 5th Aviation Regiment, and aviation logistics support with the Australian Defence Force from a sea-based site. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Trailer Intro Cinematic Ispiring Action by OtherSound.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 00:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934146
    VIRIN: 240815-M-QB328-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510967
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    This work, REEL: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines embark, operate from HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinooks
    Ospreys
    MRF-D
    HMAS Canberra  
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

