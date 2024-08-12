REEL: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines embark, operate from HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, embark MV-22B Ospreys on HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock at Townsville, QLD, Australia, Aug. 7-9, 2024. Marines with VMM-268 (Rein.) operated from HMAS Canberra to support unit level training, joint flight operations with Australian Army, 5th Aviation Regiment, and aviation logistics support with the Australian Defence Force from a sea-based site. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)



This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Trailer Intro Cinematic Ispiring Action by OtherSound.