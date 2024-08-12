Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Medical Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2024

    Video by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240813-N-TW227-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2024) Hospital Corpsmen conduct medical training aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 00:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934143
    VIRIN: 240813-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510952
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Medical Training, by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Hospital Corpsman
    LHA 6
    AMA

