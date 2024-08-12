Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Day in the Life Of: Air Traffic Controllers

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240813-N-FC892-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2024) An interview with Air Traffic Controllers aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 00:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934142
    VIRIN: 240813-N-FC892-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510951
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Day in the Life Of: Air Traffic Controllers, by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Traffic Controller
    LHA 6
    AMA

