    31st MEU VBSS Training Aboard USS Miguel Keith

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240730-N-SW005-1148 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 30, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and embarked aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducted a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training event aboard USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5), July 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade' Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 00:15
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, 31st MEU VBSS Training Aboard USS Miguel Keith, by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    31st MEU
    LHA 6
    AMA
    USS America

