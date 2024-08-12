B roll footage of British Army members with the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment “The Steelbacks,” conducting tactical training during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman David Lawler)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934129
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-WW669-3055
|Filename:
|DOD_110510742
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 24-2: 3 Royal Anglian Social Media B Roll (Part 2), by SrA David Lawler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
