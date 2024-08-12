Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Service Corps coordinates Combined Mobilization Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steve Soh, commander of the Korea Service Corps (KSC), and Kim Chong Song, Airfield Operations Assistant at KSC, speaks about Combined Mobilization Exercise held on Seoul Mobilization Station, South Korea, July 25, 2024. The purpose of the event was to learn the specific process of how human resources are mobilized in the wartime. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 20:12
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KR

    human resources
    KSC
    Korea Service Corps
    Combined Mobilization Exercise
    KSC commander
    Seoul Mobilization Station

