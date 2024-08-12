U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steve Soh, commander of the Korea Service Corps (KSC), and Kim Chong Song, Airfield Operations Assistant at KSC, speaks about Combined Mobilization Exercise held on Seoul Mobilization Station, South Korea, July 25, 2024. The purpose of the event was to learn the specific process of how human resources are mobilized in the wartime. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 20:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934125
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-KQ035-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110510718
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea Service Corps coordinates Combined Mobilization Exercise, by SGT Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.