M&FRC: Voting Assistance Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Military and Family Readiness Center provides the voting assistance program to service members, civilians and their dependents assigned to Kunsan Air Base to educate them about their right to vote at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 13, 2024. Because the base is overseas, base personnel must complete an absentee ballot so they may vote for the upcoming elections. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)