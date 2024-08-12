The Military and Family Readiness Center provides the voting assistance program to service members, civilians and their dependents assigned to Kunsan Air Base to educate them about their right to vote at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 13, 2024. Because the base is overseas, base personnel must complete an absentee ballot so they may vote for the upcoming elections. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 19:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934120
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110510664
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M&FRC: Voting Assistance Program, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
