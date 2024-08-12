The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Best Squad is competing in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 10-20 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Day four consisted of Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) Patrol Lanes. Patrol Lanes require candidates to perform patrol tasks such map reading, personnel searching, visual signaling, movement under fire, radio operations and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) gear.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934106
|VIRIN:
|240815-D-NR812-2795
|PIN:
|02
|Filename:
|DOD_110510389
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Patrol Lanes, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.