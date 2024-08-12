Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Air Defense Artillery Incoming soldier Video

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Video of 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade created to inspire new soldiers August 15, 2024. The video was created to be played for incoming soldiers at the Brigade. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neu, Christopher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934103
    VIRIN: 240815-A-LX406-7964
    Filename: DOD_110510371
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Incoming soldier Video, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Video
    Welcome Video
    Be All You Can Be
    Combat Effective
    69th Air Defense Artillery
    Team of Winners

