During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B expert assessment, Aug. 15, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence complete a myriad of tasks as part of the E3B exercise that allows Soldiers to train and obtain the Expert Soldier, Expert Infantry and Expert Field Medical Badges.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934084
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-JA380-1709
|Filename:
|DOD_110510108
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.