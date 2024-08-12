Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B expert assessment, Aug. 15, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence complete a myriad of tasks as part of the E3B exercise that allows Soldiers to train and obtain the Expert Soldier, Expert Infantry and Expert Field Medical Badges.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934084
    VIRIN: 240815-A-JA380-1709
    Filename: DOD_110510108
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

