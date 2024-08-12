Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    August 18, 2024 marks 10 years since an international effort allowed a team of demilitarization experts from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) to safely destroy 1,300 tons of Syrian chemical warfare material at sea.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:19
    This work, Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

