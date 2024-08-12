Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction

August 18, 2024 marks 10 years since an international effort allowed a team of demilitarization experts from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) to safely destroy 1,300 tons of Syrian chemical warfare material at sea.
