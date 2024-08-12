Alaska Army Guard Pfc. Robert Brian, a Juneau local and infantryman with 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, talks about the Alaska Organized Militia Response to glacial flooding Aug. 14, 2024. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 AKOM members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia as part of Joint Task Force - Juneau to assist with disaster debris removal following recent glacial outburst flooding. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934071
|VIRIN:
|240814-Z-KX552-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110509992
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Guardsman Pfc. Robert Brian highlights response to Juneau glacial flooding, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.