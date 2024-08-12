Alaska Guardsman Pfc. Robert Brian highlights response to Juneau glacial flooding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army Guard Pfc. Robert Brian, a Juneau local and infantryman with 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, talks about the Alaska Organized Militia Response to glacial flooding Aug. 14, 2024. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 AKOM members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia as part of Joint Task Force - Juneau to assist with disaster debris removal following recent glacial outburst flooding. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)