    Alaska Guardsman Pfc. Robert Brian highlights response to Juneau glacial flooding

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army Guard Pfc. Robert Brian, a Juneau local and infantryman with 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, talks about the Alaska Organized Militia Response to glacial flooding Aug. 14, 2024. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 AKOM members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia as part of Joint Task Force - Juneau to assist with disaster debris removal following recent glacial outburst flooding. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934071
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-KX552-1002
    Filename: DOD_110509992
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Juneau
    domestic operations|
    flood response
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Alaska Naval Militia

