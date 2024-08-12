Air Force ROTC Field Training Victory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets and staff from Air Force ROTC's Field Training-Victory share their experience and explain what future cadets can expect the training to be like at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 15, 2024. Field Training Victory is designed to evaluate a cadet's preparedness to lead at their detachments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)