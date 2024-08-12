Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Civil Engineers Illinois National Guard Travel to New Jersey

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois National Guard, lent a hand to the 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Lang tells us more.

    :Lt. Col.Luke Smith
    Commander, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:39
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

