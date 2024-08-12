The 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois National Guard, lent a hand to the 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Lang tells us more.
:Lt. Col.Luke Smith
Commander, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934066
|VIRIN:
|240810-F-DM130-3283
|Filename:
|DOD_110509980
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 126th Civil Engineers Illinois National Guard Travel to New Jersey, by SSgt Vincent Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.